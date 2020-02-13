Lane closure and delays on A1 after crash

There is a lane closure in place on the A1 following a crash.

It happened on the A1 northbound between Junction 48 Boroughbridge and Junction 49 Disforth at about 7am.

Highways England said: There is a lane 3 closure in place and traffic is passing the scene.

"Recovery of the vehicle involved has been arranged.

"Our systems are showing around a 30 min delay on journey times on approach to this."

At about 8am, Highways England issued this update: "Recovery now on scene and to recover the vehicle safely we now have a lane 3 and 2 closure in place J48/J49,A1M