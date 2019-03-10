Large cannabis farm found in Shipley

A large cannabis farm has been found in Shipley.

Police officers found the farm in the morning of Saturday, March 9.

The officers obtained a drugs warrant at Bradford Magistrates Court before the raid after presenting information from the local community.

Officer Cath Gallimore said on Twitter: "Out early this morning helping my team buddy @WYP_SJ528 execute a warrant on his ward area this morning.

"Good result and lots of cannabis plants seized by Police.

"The grow was taking up the whole house and will be worth quite a bit."

PC Sam Johnson thanked the local community for giving them the information.

On Twitter he said: "Drugs warrant conducted in the Shipley area this morning.

"This is one room of 3. Great result as a biproduct of community intelligence! Thank you."

Investigations are still ongoing.

