Large Knaresborough fire being treated as 'suspicious' by police - here's everything we know so far

A large fire that broke out at an industrial building in Knaresborough is now being treated as suspicious by police.

The blaze broke out at the former Trelleborg premises on Halfpenny Lane yesterday, described by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as a "disused building."

Multiple firefighter crews from across the district were called out to battle the fire after 3pm, and remained on the scene late into the evening. North Yorkshire Police urged Knaresborough residents to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke.

Police are now appealing for information and dash-cam footage to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are treating the fire as suspicious and are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area.

"As part of their investigation they are appealing to anyone who was in the area on Monday afternoon and saw any suspicious people or groups of people in the vicinity of Halfpenny Lane to contact them.

"They are also appealing to anyone who was driving in the area between 2pm and 3.30pm and has dash-cam footage. Even if you are unaware of any suspicious activity, you may have footage that could be of use to the investigation."

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harrogate Investigation Hub, quoting reference number 12190109099.