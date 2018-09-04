'Lawless' Leeds raiders jailed for over 40 years after claw hammer and axe attack before house crash

Three men who hit a father and son with an axe and a claw hammer during a raid before crashing into a house have been jailed for over 40 years.

Police described the three attackers as "utterly lawless individuals" who had no respect for innocent people.

The three men jailed

Gary O'Neil, 39 of Stratford Street, Beeston, was found guilty of aggravated burglary after a trial. He pleaded guilty to robbery. O'Neil was jailed for 15-and-a half years.

Terence Honey, 32, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and robbery.

He also admitting to an offence of possession of a mobile phone in prison.

Officers at Armley jail found him with the device in his cell in April.

Honey was jailed for 14 years and three months.

Cameron, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and was jailed for ten years, 11 months.

Lawyers for the men described how the offences were committed to pay for drugs.

Sentencing the defendants, Judge Robin Mairs said: "All three of you are repeat offenders - experienced criminals.

"It is quite clear from the evidence that all three of you knew who was present (at the Varey's home) and what you were looking for.

"You knew the vulnerability of certainly one of the occupants."

After the case, Det Insp Al Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “These three men put the victims in these incidents through absolutely terrifying ordeals which have had a lasting traumatic impact on them.

“They have shown themselves to be utterly lawless individuals who have absolutely no consideration for the innocent people they have offended against and put in danger as they tried to escape from officers.

“We hope the significant sentences they have received will provide some level of comfort to their victims and help to reassure the wider community.

“Information provided by the community played a vital role in bringing these men to justice and I would like to commend all those who supported our investigation in this way.

"We hope it helps to remind the public how much we value and welcome information that supports our investigations.”