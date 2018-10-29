Leeds attempted murder: Man appears in court accused of trying to kill woman in Sutton Approach

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Leeds.

Caleb Powell was arrested following an incident at a property in Sutton Approach last Tuesday.

Also in crime: Man, 19, remains in hospital after stabbing in Leeds



The 36-year-old, of Leeds and Bradford Road, Bramley, made his first appearance at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning.

Police said he had been charged with the attempted murder of a 38-year-old woman in a domestic-related incident at the address in Sutton Approach.

He is also charged with common assault on a 30-year old man at the same address.

Also in news: Leeds homes evacuated after car crashes into two houses



Magistrates sent the case to Leeds Crown Court for trial due to the serious nature of the offences.

They also remanded Powell into custody until a hearing at the court on November 26.