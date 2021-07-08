Police have also closed Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Neville Street, Victoria Road and Water Lane due to a police incident.
Last updated: Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 14:24
Statment from Asda:
“Asda House has been evacuated at the request of the police. Any colleagues that were in the building are now working remotely whilst we support the police with their enquiries.”
Police statement:
“At 11:12am today, police were called to a report of a suspect package received in the mail at Asda House, in Great Wilson Street, Leeds.
“Staff have been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place as a safety precaution.
“Road closures are in place in the area, including Great Wilson Street and Neville Street and people are advised to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.”
Security ‘burst in'
A man who knows someone in Asda House told the YEP the person was “on a zoom call with someone when security burst in to evacuate”.
Asda House has been evacuated, the YEP has confirmed.