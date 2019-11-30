Leeds bouncer helped police catch sexual predator who targeted lone women on nights out

A city centre bouncer helped police catch a serial sexual predator who stalked and attacked lone females as they made their way home from nights out in Leeds.

Justas Liutkas,21, terrorised women by following them for up to 20 minutes before attacking them as they walked through the city centre.

In one offence Liutikas - also known as Gustas Adomatis - chased a young woman to her student accommodation.

He sexually assaulted her as she desperately tried to open the gates to her flats complex and cried out for help

Other locations of his attacks included Meadow Lane, Call Lane, The Calls, Woodhouse Street, Briggate and Burley Road.

One of Liutikas's victims took pictures of him on her mobile phone as she was followed.

The picture was circulated by West Yorkshire Police during its NightSafe operation in the city centre back in June.

A bouncer at a city centre club recognised him in the premises on a night out in June and called police straight away.

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell said: "We shared information with our colleagues and our partners and it was a door staff member at a club who spotted this individual and was able to tell a police officer immediately.

"He was arrested, charged and brought to justice.

"This is a dangerous individual now off the streets."

Liutikas targeted nine women in total between May 17 and June 9 this year, sexually assaulting five of them.

On other occasions victims fought back or Liutikas was stopped by members of the public who intervened.

Liutikas, of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault on a female, two of attempted sexual assault on a female, threatening behaviour and common assault.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court earlier this week and was told he must serve a custodial term of four years and two months, followed by an extended licence period of four years.

Sentencing Liutikas, judge Christopher Batty said: "Women should be safe to walk the streets of Leeds day or night.

"These courts must protect women from you.

"I take the view that you are a dangerous man."

Liutikas was interviewed by a psychiatrist and claimed he could not remember any of the offences due to the amount of alcohol and cannabis he had taken.

Judge Batty said he rejected Liutikas's claim that he could not remember targeting his victims..

He said: "Each of them was scared witless.

"Unsure about what you might do to them, each of them refers to nightmares and having deep concerns about their personal safety.

"What is more troubling is that your explanation for these offences amount to having no recollection of these matters - something which I do not accept.

"I take the view that shame and an inability to accept what you were about is the reason why you say you can't remember.

"On each occasion you were trawling the streets looking for lone females so you could sexually assault them."