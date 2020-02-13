Leeds businessman with suspected links to 'serious organised criminals' stopped from selling 17 properties worth more than £10m

The National Crime Agency has obtained a freezing order stopping the sale of 17 addresses as part of an ongoing investigation into a Leeds businessman with suspected links to serious organised criminals.

The Property Freezing Order (PFO) covers properties in Leeds, Cheshire and London worth approximately £10.5 million, which are under the control of 39-year-old Mansoor Mahmood Hussain.

The order was granted this week at the High Court.

As part of the same investigation, the NCA obtained a serious organised crime Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) relating to eight properties in July last year, and in January secured a £1.13m Account Freezing Order connected to a company linked to Mr Hussain.

The application for the PFO followed receipt of his response to the UWO, and includes nine further properties identified.

The NCA said to the court that Mr Hussain had failed to comply with the requirements of the UWO, and this non-compliance provided a good case that a number of the properties are the proceeds of crime.

The PFO will prevent the sale or transfer of the properties, and enable the NCA to further investigate the source of the funds used to make the original purchases to ascertain whether or not they were derived from unlawful conduct.

If so, the NCA may seek the forfeiture of the properties.

Andy Lewis, Head of Asset Denial at the NCA, said: “As our investigation continues we are uncovering evidence of further assets linked to Mansoor Hussain. The orders we have in place ensure the assets cannot be sold or transferred.

“We use all available tools to carry out investigations into possible illicit finance, and these efforts are a vital part of protecting the people and economy of the UK from serious and organised crime.”