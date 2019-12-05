Leeds dangerous driver put road users in danger during police chase through busy streets

Have your say

A driver put other road users in danger when he failed to stop for police during an 'appalling' 13-minute chase through busy residential streets in Leeds.

Shakil Islam went through four red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and reached more than double the speed limit during the incident in the Harehills and Chapeltown area of the city.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court was told police tried to stop Islam's Seat Leon near to Eastgate roundabout after receiving a report that drugs were in the vehicle.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said the incident took place at 8.55pm on August 9, 2017.

Camera footage showed Islam speeding off along Roundhay Road.

Islam reached more than 60mph and drove on the wrong side of the road, failing to stop at junctions.

The pursuit continued on to Spencer Place and Harehills Road.

Mr Galley said other drivers had to slow down to avoid a collision as Islam's vehicle zig-zagged across the carriageway.

Islam was arrested from the car after a collision with a police vehicle.

Mr Galley said: "He was detained and handcuffed. There was an angry crowd around."

The defendant refused to comment when interviewed about the incident.

Islam, of Potternewton Mount, Leeds, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

The court was told he has previous convictions for affray, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Georgina Coade, mitigating, said the case had taken more than two years to come to court while police investigated the incident fully.

Miss Coade said Islam had not been charged with anything else in relation to the matter and had been out of trouble since.

The barrister said Islam had panicked and drove off as it was his friend's car.

She said: "Fortunately no one was hurt. I accept that that was down to good fortune."

Islam was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for two years.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "This was appalling driving and it clearly crosses the custody threshold."