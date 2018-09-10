Leeds detectives charge man after woman is raped near New Roscoe pub

A man is due to appear in court today after being charged with raping a woman in Leeds last week.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting the woman outside the New Roscoe, in Bristol Street, Leeds, on September 3.

He was arrested on Friday as a result of enquiries by West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man had now been charged and would appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later today.

