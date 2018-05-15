Leeds detectives continue to investigate Chapeltown shooting after search draws a blank

Detectives investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Leeds say enquiries will continue despite a lack of physical evidence from the scene.

Specialist teams were carrying detailed searches in Chapeltown yesterday after a man turned up at a hospital on Sunday evening with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Read more: Man, 20, turned up at hospital after being shot in Chapeltown in 'targeted' attack



Police were alerted when the 20-year-old victim sought emergency treatment for his injury.

The man told officers that he had been shot at about 7.30pm that evening at the junction of Spencer Place and Shepherd’s Lane in Chapeltown.

He described how a dark coloured hatchback car had pulled alongside him as he walked down the street.

It is the third incident involving someone being shot or shots being fired in the city in less than a week.

Read more: Everything we know about the recent spate of gun violence in Leeds



A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said that no physical evidence had been recovered from the scene but the shooting remained under investigation.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent Team, previously appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We had no calls from members of the public reporting anything from the scene at the time the incident is said to have occurred and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or saw this vehicle in the area."

The latest shooting is thought to have been a targeted attack but police do not currently believe it is linked to the other firearms incidents in the city last week.

Also in crime: Murder investigation begins after Leeds woman found dead in her home