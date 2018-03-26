Leeds detectives say 'no third party involved' after woman found dead in her home in Gipton

Detectives in Leeds have warned against 'unhelpful' social media speculation after a woman was found dead in her home in Gipton in the early hours of yesterday.

Police say they are not treating the woman's death as suspicious - and reports on social media suggesting that she was murdered are inaccurate.

Yorkshire Ambulance Serviced called officers to the home in Gipton Square shortly after 3am yesterday.

A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are satisfied from our examination of the scene that there are no suspicious circumstances. The incident is being treated as an unexpected sudden death and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."

He said the force was aware of speculation on social media about the incident but wanted to reassure people that what was being said was not accurate.

"There is no suggestion of any third party involvement in this young lady’s death and we are not seeking anyone in relation to it," he said.

“We recognise that this is clearly a very distressing time for the family and we are appointing family liaison officers to support them and keep them informed.

“We would ask that people refrain from unhelpful speculation that has the potential to cause unnecessary concern to the family and to the wider community."

