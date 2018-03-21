Leeds detectives say suspicious men seen in Roundhay street before armed robbers assaulted woman in her home

A group of robbers were seen acting suspiciously in a nearby street shortly before they forced their way into a woman’s home in Leeds and assaulted her.

The masked men, who were armed with a knife, entered the house in Norton Road, Roundhay, at 2.40pm on Tuesday.

They went on to assault the a woman who lives there, who was initially reported to be in her 70s.

Police said today that the 62-year-old woman had beeng left needing hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Al Burns, of Leeds District Crime Team, yesterday said: “Although the victim was not seriously hurt, the events that unfolded in her own home have understandably left her shaken.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and I would reassure local residents that we are doing all we can to find those responsible.”

Detectives have established that the men left the scene of in a vehicle and believe residents in surrounding streets could have footage of the robbers.

Det Insp Burns said: “We have since received information about a group of men who were seen acting suspiciously in a nearby street.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who also saw these individuals, as it may be crucial to our investigations.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone in the area who has CCTV cameras outside their property or may have been passing with dash-cam and can share their footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting log number 987 of March 20.