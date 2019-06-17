Leeds drug dealer found with £10,000 worth of cocaine in his underwear

Have your say

A drug dealer had a block of cocaine worth £10,000 hidden in his underwear when he was arrested and searched by police.

Dion Stapleton was caught after police stopped a taxi he was travelling in through the Roundhay area of Leeds.

Officers searched Stapleton and found him in possession of £596 in cash and seized his mobile phone.

Stapleton, 38, was taken to Elland Road police station where a further search was carried out.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said officers discovered a block of cocaine in his underwear which weighed almost a quarter of a kilogram.

Mr Mackay said the drug had a street value of £10,000.

Stapleton's home was searched and scales, plastic bags used to package drugs and a 'dealer list' containing names were discovered.

The court heard a bullet proof vest was also found at the property,

Stapleton, of Fir Tree Green, Moor Allerton, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for cocaine and cannabis dealing and producing cannabis.

Stephen Smithson, mitigating, said Stapleton had a partner and a child and had pleaded guilty to the offence at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Smithson said his client had not intended to sell the drug but had been transporting for others it at the time he was arrested.R

Stapleton was jailed for four years, eight months.

Judge Simon Batiste said: "You have a bad record for drug dealing - you are a drug dealer.

"Given the size of the block you must have been aware of the significance of the operation.

"It is clear that you must have been trusted by someone higher up the hierarchy who was willing to risk such a substantial amount of drugs being in your possession."

The £596 was also seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.