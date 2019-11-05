Leeds drug dealers jailed after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin in car in Beeston

Have your say

A pair of drug dealers who were caught with heroin and crack cocaine in a car in Leeds have been sent to prison.

Arif Islam and Masum Hussain were arrested after police were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Garnet Road, Beeston.

Masum Hussain was jailed for 31 months

Officers approached a VW Polo which had its front registration plate missing.

Islam was sat in the driver's seat and Hussain and another man were in the back of the vehicle.

Islam was searched by officers who found wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his tracksuit.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said 25 wraps of crack cocaine were of a very high purity - around 93 per cent.

Arif Islam was jailed for 28 months

A total of 26 wraps of heroin were also recovered.

The total value of the drugs was £635.

Hussain tried to discard a mobile phone when the two men were approached by the officers.

The phone was analysed and found to contain messages linking the defendants to drug dealing.

Islam, 21, of Stratford Street, Beeston, and Hussain, 20, of Lady Pit Lane, Beeston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Probation officer Gohar Khan told the court how both men had been heavy cannabis users since their teens.

They became involved in selling drugs to pay off debts they had built up with dealers.

Lawyers for the defendants said neither of them had been in trouble since in the incident on October 7, 2017.

Jane Cooper, for Hussain, said: "This is a young man who will not be before the courts again."

Hussain was jailed for 31 months and Islam for 28 months.

Sentencing the pair, judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said the offending was too serious to impose anything other than an immediate prison sentence.