Leeds drug driver drove head on into another car as he fled from police

A Leeds driver who was high on drugs drove head on into another car as he fled from the police.

Ashley Paul Coupland, 29, from Garforth led police on a high-speed chase on Friday, March 1 after failing to stop.

The chase ended when Coupland drove head on into another vehicle on the A658 at Pool Bridge, Harrogate.

The driver of the other car was seriously injured.

Coupland was charged with a number of driving and drug offences, including causing injury through dangerous driving, driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis.

On Monday, September 30 he was sentenced at York Crown Court.

He was jailed for 28 months.

He was given a 50-month driving ban.

After the case, PC Geri Tunney of Harrogate response said: “Coupland showed a complete disregard for his own safety and the safety of other road users on that night, all in the name of trying to evade police.

“His actions were both extremely dangerous and reckless and will not be tolerated on our roads.

“The outcome could have been far worse and it is fortunate that this incident did not result in a fatality."

