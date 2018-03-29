Leeds hospital rapist had look of 'pure evil' as he attacked woman in toilet cubicle

A violent rapist had the look of "pure evil" in his eyes as he attacked a sex worker in a hospital toilet cubicle.

Andrejs Afanasjevs raped the woman after she agreed to go with him into St James's Hospital, in Leeds, to perform a sex act on him for £20.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 25-year-old victim feared she was going die as her attacker gripped her neck and choked her.

Afanasjevs had injected himself with amphetamines and was "insistent" that the sex worker take some too.

She refused as she did not know if they were safe.

The attack ended when the woman managed to bite Afanasjevs, causing him to jump away.

She told him she could hear someone coming and he unlocked the cubicle door.

CCTV footage showed Afanasjevs and the victim had been in the cubicle for around 30 minutes.

Afanasjevs, a Latvian national, fled the UK after the attack in August 2014 and returned to his home country.

He was arrested at an airport upon his return in September 2017.

Afansjevs, 48, of Dorset Mount, Harehills, denied the attack but was found guilty of rape after a trial earlier this month.

He was jailed for seven and a half years.

During the trial, the victim was so upset that she had to leave the building half-way through her evidence.

Afanasjevs was described in court as a "persistent" offender with previous convictions for robbery and violence.

Jailing Afanasjevs, judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: "She stated she thought she was going to die."

"She described the look in your eyes as pure evil."

