Leeds man due in court today after shots fired at house in Bradford

Lee Thompson is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
A Leeds man has been charged with a firearms offence after shots were fired at a house in Bradford.

Lee Thompson, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested from an address in Pudsey on Tuesday.

His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into damage caused to a house in Union House Lane on the evening of March 19.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 31-year-old man from Leeds has been charged in connection with a firearms discharge in Bradford.

"Lee Thompson, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear before city magistrates today after he was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life."

A 19-year-old man from Bradford has been charged already and appeared before Bradford Magistrates' Court last month.