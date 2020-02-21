Leeds man killed after being hit by car in York named by police

A Leeds man who was killed after being hit by a car in York has been named by police.

Eze Onyedikachi Young died after a crash on Station Road in the early hours of Sunday, February 9.

The 38-year-old pedestrian was hit by a grey estate car at the junction of Station Road and Rougier Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Officers would like to hear form any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12200022915.