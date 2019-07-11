Leeds man sentenced for his part in West Yorkshire drugs factory

Six people have been sentenced for a drugs conspiracy after police raided houses being used for producing drugs.

The four houses across Bradford were raided at the end of 2016, with officers finding cannabis, cocaine, and equipment used for their production.

Cocaine found during the raids in Bradford

It's thought the street value of both the cocaine and cannabis found in the property combined totalled around £258,000, while £3,000 in cash and a machine called a Twister - used in the production of cannabis - were also found in the property.

Four men have since been jailed for the plot, with prison sentences totalling more than 27 years.

Two other people, including a man from Leeds who allowed the premises to be used for drugs production, were given hefty community orders.

Bradford Crown Court heard on Wednesday how the raids were carried out in November 2016 after police stopped a vehicle on Burnham Avenue, Bradford, and found evidence it was being used to transport cannabis.

Cannabis plans with a potential street value of 146,000 were found during the raids

The raids were subsequently carried out on four houses, resulting in the seizure of nine kilos of cropped cannabis, which was worth £77,000, and further plants with a potential yield of £146,000.

Police also seized cannabis with a street value of £35,000.

Paul Benedette of Townfield in Wilsden, appeared at Bradford Crown Court yesterday where he was jailed for two years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Scott Newlove, aged 35, of Westgate Hill Street, also pleaded guilty in an earlier hearing to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and production of cannabis. He was sentenced to 12 years.

A twister machine used in the production of cannabis was discovered in the raids

Darren Tidswell, aged 42, of Jane Street, Denholme, was sentenced to seven and a half years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to produce cannabis. He was jailed for seven and a half years.

Paul Naven, aged 45, of Howden Close, Bradford, received three years and nine months in prison for the same offences as Tidswell.

Faye Webb, aged 27, of Townfield in Wilsden pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis. She was deemed by the Judge to have played a lesser role than the others and received a 22-month sentence suspended for two years. She will also have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Richard Emmett, aged 55, of Greenacre Park Avenue in Rawdon, was given a community order after he pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for the production of cannabis. He will also have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and take part in ten days of rehabilitation.

Scott Newlove

Speaking after all the defendants had been sentenced, Detective Inspector Matt Walker, of the Bradford District Organised Crime Team, said:“The supply of illegal drugs will not be tolerated in the district and our officers are committed to removing these substances from the streets and taking positive action against those involved in their distribution.

“The public have a vital part to play in the success of these operations and anyone with information about those involved in the supply of illegal drugs can report it by calling 101 or online through various contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

Darren Tidswell