Leeds man suffered traumatic brain injury and skull fractures after being struck by car in Pudsey

A Pudsey man suffered a brain injury and skull fractures after being struck by a car in Leeds.

Stephen Walsh, 61, had been walking along Chapeltown and Radcliffe Lane whilst on his way to meet his wife in the town on 13 April 2018 when he crossed the road and was struck by a Jaguar F-Type.

Stephen Walsh, 61, had been walking along Chapeltown and Radcliffe Lane whilst on his way to meet his wife in the town on 13 April 2018 when he crossed the road and was struck by a Jaguar F-Type.

The force of the collision meant he was thrown onto the bonnet of the car before landing on the road.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury, skull fractures and scarring in the incident, and on his arrival at Leeds General Infirmary he was put in an induced coma and sedated for six days.

While he was eventually discharged from hospital at the end of May 2018, he has required rehabilitation in the months since.

Now, Stephen is speaking out on how the incident has affected him and is urging motorists to always take care when out and about as Road Safety Week approaches.

Stephen Walsh, 61, had been walking along Chapeltown and Radcliffe Lane whilst on his way to meet his wife in the town on 13 April 2018 when he crossed the road and was struck by a Jaguar F-Type.

Following the crash, Stephen and his family instructed specialist serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the incident and help him access support to assist with his recovery and rehabilitation.

With their work ongoing, the legal experts have now joined with Stephen to mark Brake’s annual Road Safety Week campaign.

Taking place from 18 November, this year’s theme is ‘Step Up For Safer Streets’ which is focusing on using roads and the surroundings safely.

David King, the serious injury expert at Irwin Mitchell’s Leeds office who is representing Stephen, said: “Road Safety Week is an important time to reflect on why it is important to take care when out and about, with Stephen’s case undoubtedly being a clear reminder of such issues.

“Stephen has faced a long road to recovery as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash 18 months ago and he is continuing to work hard to ensure he can get the best from life. We are determined to help him every step of the way.

“It is vital that lessons are learned from cases like his and we would urge both road users and pedestrians to always put the safety of themselves and others first.”

As well as working on his legal claim, Irwin Mitchell has helped Stephen access case management, neuropsychological input, occupational therapy and physiotherapy. The legal experts have also supported his partner of 31 years, Rita, by helping her access counselling.

Since the collision, Stephen has experienced a range of difficulties, including fatigue, altered personality, dizziness, impaired memory and reduced motivation. He was also unable to drive until the end of March this year, and he needed a significant amount of time off from his role as a sales representative.

Stephen and his wife Rita enjoy going on holidays and spending weekends away, something they have recently managed to get back to following Stephen’s injury. Stephen is also a keen follower of Leeds United FC.

Stephen said: “The collision was absolutely awful and it has had a massive impact on my life across the past 18 months. While I’ve managed to get back driving and also into work again, I’m still struggling with many aspects of life after what I’ve been through. For example, the fatigue means I’ve had to cut my hours from four days a week to three.

“It has been a really tough time and it’s not just me who’s been affected, as Rita has suffered as well. Road Safety Week felt like an important time to speak out about my experiences and why it is vital that people take care.

“I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on anyone and road users need to recognise their responsibilities when it comes to safety.”

The driver involved in the incident was convicted of driving without due care and attention in November last year and his licence was endorsed with five points.

He was also fined and ordered to pay costs as a result.