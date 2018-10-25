Leeds murder trial jury retires to consider verdict on man accused of stabbing partner to death

A jury has retired to consider a verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering his long-term partner.

Peter Stalgis, 60, is is alleged to have killed Angela Conoby in a knife attack at their home on Berkeley Mount, Harehills, in May this year.

Angela Conoby's body was found at the address

Prosecutors claim the cleaner carried out the murder just two days before they were due to be evicted from their home as they faced mounting debts.

A police officer forced open the door to the property on May 20 this year after being contacted by Ms Conoby's sister as she became concerned for her safety.

The 55-year-old's decomposing body was found in the same room where Stalgis was sat on a sofa in the dark next to an empty whisky bottle.

Footage from the officer's body camera was shown in the courtroom and Stalgis can be heard repeatedly saying "I lost the house", "she didn't know" and "I'm sorry".

There was a large knife near him on the floor.

Stalgis pleaded not guilty to Ms Conoby's murder at an earlier hearing.

Jurors were told the defendant claimed he had no recollection of killing Ms Conoby, nor the reasons why, despite earlier confessions to police.

Addressing a jury of seven women and five men at the start of the trial on Monday, Mr Sharp said: "It's a tragic case."

"Peter Stalgis was in a loving relationship with his partner Angela Conoby for more than 30 years but their house was being repossessed and it seemed money worries overwhelmed them so he attacked her and stabbed her to death and as you will hear, there will be no dispute in this trial that that is what he did."

Stalgis gave evidence during the the trial, saying he would never have "knowingly" hurt his partner.

During cross-examination, Mr Sharp asked Stalgis: “I am failing to understand how it was that you came to kill, and when it was that you came to kill Angela, having been through all the evidence. Can you assist us any further?”

Stalgis replied: “I am sorry I can’t remember when I did it. I can’t remember whatsoever.

“I know I must have done it because all the evidence points in my direction. But I can’t remember doing it.”

Mr Sharp continued: “You intended at that moment to cause serious bodily harm or intended to kill her.”

Stalgis replied: “Not knowingly. I would never hurt Angela in any way, not knowingly.”