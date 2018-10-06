Leeds named as one of safest places to live in the UK

Leeds has been named one of the safest places to live in the UK, according to new figures.

Whether you’re raising a family or living alone, safety and security are a vital feature of any property.

You want to know that you won’t be robbed, struck by lightning, or have your house collapse, and in the case of a crisis, that help will reach you quickly.

The study, which compared 30 largest cities in the UK has now identified the safest places to live, so you can put your mind at ease when moving.

It analysed factors such as local crime, property age and ground movement, A&E response times – as well as doctors per person in the local area - and the frequency of thunderstorms in that area, to provide a comprehensive insight into the safety of the UK. I

Leeds was ranked 10th overall for risk-free living, with Birmingham bagging the top spot as the most strong and stable location, followed by Belfast, Derby, Plymouth and Manchester.

On the other hand, London fares poorly, ranking 21 out of the 30 most populous locations.

The overall data is broken down into four parts – crime, weather, healthcare and property allowing comparison of each city within the chosen category.

Compare the Market say they looked at factors other than crime, as they thought there was more to what makes an area safe such as access to medical care and risk of extreme weather.

The stats show Leeds has an average ambulance wait time of 4.4 minutes, an average house price of £178,000, and an average of 9 days of thunder per year.

Other factors include 22 crimes per 100,000 people and 0.75 doctors per person.

Leeds outranked Yorkshire neighbour Sheffield in most ways, with higher average house prices, much lower crimes (Sheffield has 198 crimes per 100,000), and a 5.5 minute ambulance wait in the South Yorkshire city.

