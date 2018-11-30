Leeds police are concerned about this man who went missing more than a month ago

Police in Leeds have turned to the public for help as the search continues for man who has now been missing for more than a month.

West Yorkshire Police today said that James Flannery, 25, has been missing since Saturday, October 27.

A spokesman said: "He has a number of health issues and there are concerns for his welfare.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him."

The photograph released was taken four years ago and police said it is believed James may now have a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting reference 13180539694.