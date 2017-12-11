Leeds police hunt man who assaulted female shop worker at Hawksworth Co-op

Police in Leeds are hunting a man who assaulted a shop worker in Leeds this morning.

Officers were called to the Co-op in Broadway, Hawksworth, just before 7.25am to reports of an assault.

Police are still establishing the full circumstances, but said a female shop worker had been hit in the face with a bottle.

A spokesman said the victim had been treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Her attacker was described as a mixed race man who was aged in his mid 30s.

It is the second time this year that a female member of staff has been assaulted at the store.

Back in March, police issued an appeal after armed robbers threatened a woman at knifepoint and assaulted her as she was forced to open the safe.

Anyone with information on the latest incident is asked to call police on 101.