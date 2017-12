Police in Leeds have issued an appeal for information as they investigate reports of owls being shot in woodland.

Reports have been received about the birds of prey being shot in near the village of Kippax.

Leeds Outer East Policing Team tweeted: "We have received reports about males shooting owls in the Billy Wood area."

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to email wildlife crime officer Shaun.taylor1@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency 101 number.