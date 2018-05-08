Leeds police investigating man's unexplained death at house in Hyde Park

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found seriously injured at a house in Leeds during the early hours.

Paramedics called officers to the address in Harold Grove, Hyde Park, shortly before 3.30am today.

They reported that a 32-year-old man had been found seriously injured there.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Paramedics gave emergency treatment but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination is due to take place later today to establish the cause of death."

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in custody.