Leeds police make three arrests after man stabbed in Morley

Three people have been arrested by police in Leeds after a man was stabbed last night.

Officers were called to Commercial Street in Morley at around 9.30pm to reports of a stabbing.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman today said that a 27-year-old man had been taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to life-threatening.

He said three men, aged 25, 26 and 27, had been arrested in connection with the incident and remained in custody.

The spokesman said the injured man was one of those arrested.