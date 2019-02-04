Leeds police make urgent appeal in search for missing Beeston schoolgirl Ella Parnell

Police in Leeds are searching for a 14-year-old girl amid concerns for her welfare.

Ella Parnell was reported missing on Sunday night after last being seen at her home in Beeston at 8.40am that morning.

Police in Leeds are searching for schoolgirl Ella Parnell.

Also in news: These are the 30 worst GP surgeries in Leeds for making an appointment, according to their patients



Detective Inspector Melissa Porritt, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are concerned for Ella’s welfare and need to find her and check that she is okay.

“We want to hear urgently from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her.”

Ella is described as white, 5ft 8in, of large build, with shoulder-length, light ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a mid-blue ‘puffa’ type jacket with a hood, a pink and black swirl patterned hoody, green tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas trainers.

Also in news: The 10 best and worst Leeds areas for ants, bedbugs and cockroaches according to Leeds Council



Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101, quoting log number 1793 of February 3.