Leeds police seize vehicles after dangerous driving reports prompt operation in Armley

Motorbikes, cars and a minicab were seized by police in Leeds during an operation staged in response to reports of dangerous driving.

Two drivers were also arrested after failing to stop for officers carrying out spot checks on vehicles in Armley.

One of the cars seized during the police operation in Armley.

Neighbourhood officers teamed up with other agencies to make sure all the vehicles stopped were roadworthy and had the correct documentation

A number of motorcycles were seized for having no insurance and the riders not wearing helmets, a police spokesman said.

Two cars were seized after being driven without insurance, while one private hire vehicle was taken off the road for having no MOT and being in a dangerous condition.

An insured motorbike is seized by police.

A large number of vehicles were given vehicle defect rectification notices instructing their owners to mend faults such as faulty lights and worn tyres.

Officers also arrested a man who was wanted for offences of assault and affray.

Further action was taken against the drivers of two vehicles that originally failed to stop for officers.

The spokesman said the vehicles were tracked down and seized, and the drivers had been found and reported to court.