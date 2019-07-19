Leeds rail station punch attack thug left victim with life-changing injuries

A MAN who was punched unconscious during a drunken attack in Leeds rail station on a busy Saturday night was in a coma for two days and suffered life-changing injuries, a court heard.

Three drunk thugs launched a running attack on a 23-year-old Lewis Longstaff and his brother James Pearson, 29, after they returned to Leeds station following a day watching football.

Ben Pickering

Leeds Crown Court heard one of the attackers delivered a punch that left Mr Longstaff unconscious.

Prosecutor, Giles Grant, told Leeds Crown Court Mr Longstaff was in a coma in Leeds General Infirmary for two days following the attack, which was caught on a series of CCTV cameras in the station.

Mr Longstaff had to undergo an operation to drill a hole in his skull to relieve pressure and suffered bleeds to the brain which have left him with life-changing injuries.

Leon Squires

Zac Higgins, 19, Leon Squires, 20, and Ben Pickering, 20, had been drinking all day on February 2 before entering the station just before 10.30pm.

Mr Grant said there was a "relatively good natured exchange" between the three defendants and Mr Longstaff and Mr Pearson in the station before violence flared.

The three defendants were caught on CCTV attacking Mr Longstaff and Mr Pearson in a series of incidents before Higgins ran at Mr Longstaff and hit him with a hook punch, which left his victim unconscious on the floor.

Higgins, of Lanark Drive, Mexborough,was sentenced to three years in a young offender institution after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Longstaff and assaulting Mr Pearson.

Pickering, of Holywell Lane, Braithwell, Rotherham, was sentenced to nine months detention after he admitted assaulting Mr Pearson.

Squires, of Grange Way, Denaby Main, Doncaster, was sentenced to ten months detention after he admitted assaulting Mr Longstaff and Mr Pearson.

Higgins and Pickering ran away from the station, while Squires was quickly arrested by British Transport officers nearby.

British Transport Police said after the hearing that Mr Longsaff spent nearly three months in hospital and will require ongoing rehabilitation.

His brother sustained minor head injuries in the attack.

Detective Sergeant Tom Eastwood of British Transport Police said: "This was a shocking display of violence and the three defendants should be utterly ashamed of their behaviour.

"The victim was critically ill for some time and the impact on him really cannot be underestimated. I wish him all the best on his road to recovery. "There is absolutely no excuse for violence on the railway network and I hope this sends a serious message that it simply will not be tolerated."