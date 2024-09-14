Leeds roads reopen after "suspicious package" debunked by police and Army EOD team

A ring road in Leeds has been reopened after police responded to reports of a “suspicious package”.

West Yorkshire Police esponded to reports of a “suspicious package” in Leeds on Saturday (Sept 14).

Road closures were then put in place Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds, near the A6120 ring road roundabout and a small number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

This was to allow officers to examine the package.

An Army EOD team was called in to examine the package, which comprised of a plastic bag and a military-style metal container.

The package was then confirmed it to be non-suspicious.

The roads previously cordoned off reopened shortly afterwards.