Leeds sex shop armed robbery: Appeal to trace distinctive charm bracelets

Detectives investigating a violent robbery at a sex shop in Leeds are trying to trace two distinctive charm bracelets stolen during the raid.

The bracelets were taken from a member of staff when four masked men, armed with knives and a handgun, robbed Pulse and Cocktails in Armley Road.

Police said two female members of staff were threatened and one was punched to the ground.

The men stole cash and personal belongings, including the bracelets, during the robbery on on November 13 last year.

Two men have been charged in connection with the robbery and are next due to appear at court in June, but police enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Lyndsey Jolley said: “The bracelets have great sentimental value to the owner and we are keen to trace them as part of this ongoing investigation. #

"They may have been broken up and the charms sold individually but they are still distinctive items and we would like to hear from anyone who has been offered such items for sale at any point since the robbery.”

The individual charms on the Pandora bracelets are horse-themed and include a figure of a horse, a horseshoe and one featuring an image of the owner’s horse, along with charms for “18” and “21” birthdays.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Operation Dashill on 0113 385 9400 or via 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on information anonymously.