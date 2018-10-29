Leeds stabbing: Man, 19, in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Greenlea Avenue, Yeadon

A 19-year-old man remains in hospital today after being found in Yeadon with serious stab wounds.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Greenlea Avenue shortly after 9pm on Saturday after the man was assaulted.

The victim, who had injuries to his neck and back, was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

His injuries were not considered life threatening and he is in a stable condition as he continues to receive treatment, police said today.

Crime scenes were put in place in the area and underwent forensic examination.

Detective Inspector David Roberts, of Leeds District CID, said: “While our investigation is still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the local community and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who have increased their patrols of the area to reassure residents following the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting reference 13180539530 .

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.