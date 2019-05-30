Leeds Station trespass incident: Everything we know so far

Have your say

Major disruption is affecting trains using Leeds Station this morning.

A 'trespass incident' that began at around 7.15am has put the entire station in lockdown and blocked all lines.

What do police say?

Statement from BTP as of 9.25am: "At 7.03 officers were called to Leeds Station following concerns for a person in a precarious position.

"Officers are on the scene and working to bring this incident to a safe resolution as soon as possible.

"Rail services are currently disrupted. Passengers are advised to check with National Rail services before travelling."

Which trains are affected?

Trains on all lines - including Northern, Transpennine, LNER and CrossCountry services - are unable to enter the station.

Is the concourse still open?

Yes - you can still access facilities on the concourse, but the platforms are closed.

How long is it expected to continue?

Train companies are now estimating that the incident won't be resolved until 12pm.

Where are trains being diverted to?

Most trains are being sent to York instead, and rail replacement buses will transfer passengers to Leeds. Wakefield Westgate Station is also not being served during the disruption