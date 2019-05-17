Leeds teen among ten from West Yorkshire charged over Blackpool drugs investigation

Ten young men from West Yorkshire have been charged over a 'county lines' drugs investigation in Lancashire.

The men, who are predominantly teenagers and includes one from Leeds, face charges relating to organised drug dealing in the Blackpool area.

'County lines' is a term used to refer to a new wave of drugs criminals who coerce and exploit young people in another town or county, forcing them to sell drugs.

Eleven arrests were made in Huddersfield and Leeds earlier this week following a string of dawn raids carried out by officers from both Lancashire and West Yorkshire constabularies.

Lancashire Police said on Thursday that ten people had been charged with drugs and human trafficking offences.

Sanchez Njie, 19, of Lea Farm Walk, Hawksworth, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, May 21.

Nine other young men from Huddersfield have also been charged.

READ MORE: Cars stopped, drug searches and two vehicles seized in police operation in Leeds

Ryan Ncube, 20, of Scott Vale, Dakari Brown, 17, of Bulay Road, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, all appeared in court on Tuesday charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Jordan Gill-Smith, 20, of Lower Grange Road, Craig Davidson, of Thomas Street, Tyrece Cadwell, 19, of Chestnut Street, Lewis Annerville, 19, of Keldergate Road, Kaydee Cogan, 21, of Trafalgar Road, and Connor Langford, 20, of Birklands Road are all charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs and were bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrate' Court on Tuesday, May 21.

A 15-year-old from the town who was arrested on Tuesday was released without charge.

READ MORE: Police target school parents evenings as crackdown on County Line drug dealing gathers pace

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney of Kirklees CID, said: “This operation should send out a clear message that criminals will not be tolerated in Kirklees or elsewhere. We worked closely with our colleagues in Lancashire Police and other partners in the lead up to this and the three day arrest phase.

“Crime knows no boundaries – county lines crime in particular cuts across different crime types and different areas – it is vital, therefore, that the policing approach is joined up. “A lot of work went into this operation culminating in the arrest of a number of people on suspicion of serious offences."