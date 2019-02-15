Leeds teen with gunshot wounds from gang feud filmed himself being taken to hospital

A 17-year-old "boasted" as he filmed himself being taken to hospital with injuries after being shot during a feud between criminal gangs.

Details of the incident were revealed today during the sentencing of three members of a gang who were responsible for firing a shotgun at a house in Leeds.

Spencer Place

A court heard how a weapon was discharged at the property on Devon Close, Woodhouse, during the daytime attack.

The incident was one of two shootings which took place on the same day, July 16 last year.

Shaheem Isaac, of Louis Grove Chapeltown, and two youths, aged 15 and 17, are being sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to firearms offences.

The court heard how the 17-year-old, who cannot be named at this stage, suffered injuries after himself being shot at later the same day.

Michael Morley, prosecuting, said mobile phone footage was recovered in which the teenager boasted about being shot as he was being taken to hospital.

The court heard how the three defendants were caught on camera earlier in the day travelling from an address in Chapeltown in a Ford Ka which was fitted with false number plates.

The masked gang members then travelled to a house on Roundhay Grove where they smashed a window.

They then drove to the house at Devon Close where a shot was fired into the guttering.

Police received a number of 999 calls from members of the the public who witnessed the incident but wished to remain anonymous.

Officers spoke to a woman at the house who said she feared the attack may be related to her son, who was out at the time.

The ford Ka was abandoned later that day on Hill Top Place, Hyde Park.

The defendants were seen removing a number of bags from the car.

Mr Morley said: "It is possible the gun, which had by then been discharged, was being removed from the car."

DNA from the two youths was later recovered from the car.

CCTV footage also showed the defendants being picked up nearby in a taxi.

Police received reports that shots had been fired in Spencer Place, Chapeltown, later the same day.

The prosecutor said: "(The 17-year-old) himself had been admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds."

Isaac and the 17-year-old refused to comment when interviewed by the police.

The 15-year-old denied any involvement in the Devon Close shooting, telling police he had "never seen a firearm other then in a video game."

The two youths later pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Isaac pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

Describing the incident, Mr Morley said: "The precise motives are not clear but may be related to wider criminality and a feud between criminals."

All three defendants will be sentenced later this afternoon.