Leeds United supporter assaulted British Transport Police officer at Middlesbrough station

A Leeds United football supporter who stamped on a police officer has been ordered to pay £1,254.

Samuel Paul Johnson was returning from the Middlesbrough v Leeds fixture on March 2 when the assault took place.

He had been with a group of men in the first class carriage on board the delayed 22.50 York service while it was stationary on platform 1 at Middlesbrough station.

Johnson swore at the British Transport Police (BTP) officer and verbally abused him when he walked through the carriage.

After he was warned about his behaviour and asked to leave the carriage, Johnson and a number of other men in his company with got off the train and threatened the officer.

They then squared up to a group on the platform and disorder broke out.

A number of BTP officers tried to intervene and the group turned their violent intentions towards officers and attacked them.

Captor spray and batons were used by officers and Tasers were drawn.

Two officers managed to restrain one of the group on the ground to try to get handcuffs on him to arrest him.

Johnson saw this, ran across and stamped on one of the officer’s backs, before running off across the station.

The officer jumped up off the floor, chased Johnson and arrested him.

Johnson, 26, of Allenby Crescent, Leeds, admitted assaulting an officer and possession of cocaine.

He was ordered to pay £1,254 when he was sentenced at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on March 15.

Sergeant Bob Smith, of BTP, said: “The behaviour of Johnson and the group he was with was absolutely disgraceful and must have been extremely frightening for other fans, passengers and staff on the train and at the station.

“The group, who were high on drugs and drink, were intent on a fight and after initially targeting other passengers they then turned on officers.

“Luckily the officer didn’t sustain any serious injuries but the force used by Johnson to stamp on his back whilst he was trying to restrain and arrest a violent man could have quite easily caused serious and permanent damage to his back and spine.”