Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves demands Leeds City Council introduce "life-saving" 20mph zones following fatal crashes

The MP for Leeds West has demanded Leeds City Council introduce "life-saving" 20mph zones following two fatal crashes.

Rachel Reeves is demanding urgent action from Leeds City Council following several serious and fatal road traffic collisions across West Leeds in the last eight weeks.

Since Reeves originally wrote to Leeds City Council in May, there have been a further two serious incidents and two fatalities on West Leeds roads.

Dale McDonald, 25 - described as having a heart of gold - was riding a push bike on Stanningley road near Bramley when he was knocked by a Mini in May.

Last week, Shane Grimes, 30, was hit by a Skoda Fabia on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive.

A child was also injured and hospitalised on Wortley Road on 18th June and a woman was injured and hospitalised in a crash on the A65 Abbey Road on 15th July.

All three of the incidents took place within less than a three-mile radius of each other.

Rachel Reeves is now demanding action to be taken amid mounting concerns from her constituents.

She said: “The recent collisions on roads in West Leeds are tragic for families who have lost loved ones and incredibly concerning for everyone in the local community.

"We urgently need the support of Leeds City Council to reduce speed limits across our area and to prevent any further lives being lost.

Ms Reeves carried out a major survey to investigate the problems and look at possible solutions.

The wide-ranging road safety survey attracted responses from 511 people and revealed serious fears about drivers breaking the speed limits on local roads.

Several roads were reported as problem areas or potential collision “hot spots”.

These included Kirkstall Road, Stanningley Road, Armley Town Street, Broad Lane in Bramley and Leeds Bradford Road which has a 40mph speed limit, despite having on it residential housing, a park and playing fields.

When it came to possible solutions, greater enforcement – particularly measures such as new speed cameras, lower speed limits and a greater police presence - was the most favoured option of local people in Leeds West.

Ms Reeves has since called on Leeds City Council to follow the example set by other local authorities and roll out 20mph zones more quickly in residential and school catchment areas.

She said: "Cutting speed limits on our roads will save lives and make our streets far safer for everyone who uses them.

"I understand the strength of feeling of the whole community on this issue and I want to see urgent action to improve road safety for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists across the city.”