Libby Squire's mum shares heartbreaking messages student sent before she vanished

The mother of Hull university student Libby Squires has shared the heartbreaking messages her daughter sent her before she went missing.

Lisa Squire shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp messages Libby sent to her before she vanished on February 1.

The date the messages were sent is not known, but in them Libby says: "I'm glad you're my mum. You always know what to say."

Lisa replies to her daughter: "I am a wise old bird" to which Libby responds "You are the loveliest bird".

Libby, 21, went missing in the early hours of February 1 after a night out with friends.

An extensive search was undertaken by Humberside Police before her body was recovered from the Humber Estuary just over six weeks later.

Speaking on the four month anniversary of her disappearance, detective superintendent Martin Smalley said the investigation is "still very much active" and stated the police will do all they can to "get justice for Libby".

He said the case captured “the hearts of not just the people in Hull, but across the country”.

Det Supt Smalley said: “I know I speak for everyone when I say we all wanted her to be found safe and well and returned home to her loving family.

“It is with great sadness this wasn’t the case, but I want to clearly and firmly state, the investigation is still very much active and we will do all we can to get justice for Libby and for her family who we continue to fully support.

“Libby’s death remains, and is being investigated as a homicide, with numerous enquiries, analysis and examinations continuing to take place as part of the investigation with assistance from search specialists as well as experts in forensics and oceanography to aid its progression.

“There is a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation, which is both complex and protracted. We have to ensure we are meticulous with every aspect and detail covered and all the evidence available to us is comprehensively collated.”

Det Supt Smalley went on to thank Libby’s parents for their patience and understanding in “heart-breaking circumstances”.

He added: “While we endeavour to return Libby to them as soon as we can, they remain fully supportive of the investigation and our determination to provide the answers they desperately need.

“The integrity of the investigation remains paramount. Due to operational reasons, the results of the post-mortem examination were not released at the time it was concluded. As further tests have since been undertaken with results pending, details are as yet, unable to be released.

“When we are in a position to provide further information we will look to do so, however I want to offer my assurance that there is an unprecedented amount of work taking place behind the scenes, away from public view, and that the investigation is ongoing with Libby still very much at the forefront of our minds.”