Light a candle for Stanley Metcalf on first anniversary of six-year-old's death

The family of Stanley Metcalf, who was shot dead by his great-grandfather in a tragic accident, are inviting people to light a candle in his memory on the first anniversary of the six-year-old's death.

Stanley, from Hull, was fatally shot in the abdomen by his great-grandfather Albert Grannon, 78, on July 26, last year.

Grannon was jailed for three years earlier this month after pleading guilty to manslaughter and possession of an air weapon without a certificate.

Stanley's mother and father, Jenny Dees and Andy Metcalf, are now campaigning to educate people on the dangers of air weapons and change the licensing laws in England following their son's death.

The petition, which is available by clicking here, has now reached over 9,500 signatures. It needs 10,000 to get a response from the Government and Stanley's family are hoping the first target will be reached this evening as people across the country light a candle this evening in his memory.

Miss Dees said: "We love and miss Stanley beyond words.

"We will be flying a kite and releasing some balloons filled with so much love for him.

"There is not a second that goes by that he isn't in our thoughts.

"We love him so much and miss him beyond words."

Miss Dees said it would be "amazing" if the petition reaches its first hurdle of 10,000 signatures on the anniversary of Stanley's death and said the family will take comfort from seeing people light candles in his memory.

She said: "It would be amazing to get to 10,000 signatures tonight.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has signed and just want to remind them to confirm their signature through their email so it can be added.

"We really are taking a lot of comfort from this and from people lighting candles for Stanley."

Last week, a Peace Garden was opened at Stanely's school - St Mary Queen of Martyr School in Bransholme where his friends can call go and remember him and share their thoughts.

The picturesque garden, which includes art work by the primary school pupils using bottle tops, buttons, shells and pebbles, was officially opened at a special remembrance ceremony.

The garden, which also has a spectacular wall art commissioned by two local artists, is made even more special by the fact Stanley's name, written by the six-year-old himself, is on a special plate, as well as a picture of him and a special plaque.

Stanley's friend Harvey Collins, 7, said: "Its really personal here. If you want to go by yourself you can do, or you can go with your family and have lovely memories of Stanley.

"If Stanley was still alive he would have really liked it.