Lindsey Scholes

Lindsey Scholes was just 17 when she died two days after white spirit was poured through the front door of the house where she was staying and set alight.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in Royston, Barnsley, in the early hours of Sept 8, 2001, and found Lindsey face down in a bathroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They managed to carry her from the first floor room but she sadly later died due to smoke inhalation.

An investigation was launched and officers worked with partners in the fire service to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Despite long-running enquiries made by police, the suspect has never been identified or prosecuted.

Dave Stopford, head of the Major Incident Review Team said: "Two decades have passed since Lindsey's death, but the pain of her loss is still felt by many who loved and miss her.

"There may be someone out there who knows a crucial detail about the events leading up to the fire. I would urge anyone with information, even if it may have seemed insignificant at the time, to come forward."

Anyone with information about this incident, that has not already been passed to South Yorkshire Police, is asked to contact them on 101.

Earlier this year Lindsey's mother told how she feared she would 'go to the grave' before discovering who had murdered her daughter.