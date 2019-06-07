List of Leeds Flock gang members jailed for drug and gun offences revealed at murder trial of Christopher Lewis

Have your say

Details of criminals linked to the Leeds gang known as 'The Flock' were revealed in court during a murder trial over a man shot dead on the doorstep of his home.

A police officer giving evidence at the hearing over the killing of Christopher Lewis identified a number of offenders linked to the Chapeltown-based gang.

Flock gang graffiti on wall of street in Chapeltown

Three men are on trial at Leeds Crown Court accused of murder after Mr Lewis was shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year.

The jury has been told that Mr Lewis, 24, was a Flock member and was killed as part of a feud with a rival gang.

The court heard names of Flock members serving long prison sentences for drugs and firearms offences as PC Edward Compton gave evidence.

They include Emmanuel Gardiner, who was locked up in 2017 following a police investigation into his 'Union' drugs line operation.

Shotgun seized from property linked to Flock member Emmanuel Gardiner

Gardiner moved to Leeds from Birmingham and caught police attention around 2016.

Drugs were seized during a search of a property in Leeds, along with a loaded revolver and a sawn-off pump action shotgun.

PC Crompton told the court: "It was typical of what we could find.

"I'm not going to reveal how we found it but it was a safe house.

Flock gang graffiti appeared on wall outside nursery

"It had all the trappings. Ammunition and controlled drugs with all the requisite packaging and scales."

A Facebook profile and a Snapchat account were found during the investigation which revealed Gardiner to be a member of The Flock.

The officer said: "They are pretty indiscreet when it comes to what they put on social media."

Another Flock member, Lavite Manaka, was jailed over his involvement in running the 'Rico' drug line.

Leeds Crown Court

Jurors were told there were "plenty" of references to the gang on a Facebook account associated with Manaka.

A message posted on the account read: "Why are the Flock so hated?"

A reply stated: "Cos we do this ting. We are a team #family. Cos we are the best at what we do. Forget our enemies we are a team."

The officer described how Manaka had appeared in a professionally-produced rap video.

The video was partly filmed outside a drugs and firearms safe house on Wykebeck Valley Road, Leeds

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch QC asked the officer: "Do you find music videos - rap videos - glorifying violence and guns?"

Crime scene on Reginald Street after fatal shooting of Christopher Lewis

PC Crompton described some of the lyrics on Youtube videos posted by Flock members as "brazen."

He added: "It glorifies a gangster lifestyle."

He said terminology used in the videos included 'Trap', a reference to drug dealing, and 'Wire', meaning police, a nod to the American TV crime drama set in Baltimore about the illegal drug trade.

Other Flock members named in court who are serving prison sentences for firearms offences included Marlon Jones and Dwight Halliday.

The murder of Flock member Raheem Wilks was also discussed.

Wilks, whose nickname within the gang was Razor, was shot dead at a barbers on Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown, on January 26, 2017.

One tribute was paid to him on an Instagram page following his death stated: "Team back out there bro. Luv you bro. Flock boy forever."

The message contained an image of Wilks making a right hand gesture associated with Flock members.

Three men - Jaydn Manners, Keal Richards and Tremaine Wisdom - have been convicted of Mr Wilks' murder.

Mr Enoch asked the officer: "Were they members of the Flock?"

He replied: "No."

The jury was told Richards posted a rap on Snapchat soon after the murder in which the lyrics referred to "catching" someone at a barbers shop.

The officer told the court how Mr Lewis' nickname was 'Diesel' and he had been on the police "radar" since he was 15 years old.

PC Crompton said he had first met Mr Lewis' in 2008 when he was a neighbourhood policing officer.

He said: "Possibly the Flock did not exist by then.

"Possibly he was a young lad who got himself caught up in a lot of trouble."

The officer said Mr Lewis had a conviction relating to eight separate class A drug supply matters.

He described his offending at the time he knew him as "relentless."

PC Crompton, now with Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Crime Unit, is a former neighbourhood policing officer based in Chapeltown.

He also spent years with West Yorkshire Police's Leeds-based proactive drugs and firearms team Operation Quartz.

Earlier in the day he described how The Flock "openly advertised" their involvement in the class A drugs trade and their use of firearms - usually on social media.

He estimated that around 50 members had become associated with the organised crime group in the past six years.

Three men are accused of murdering Mr Lewis. They are: Denzil Brown (Senior), 49, of Parkfield Court, Morley; Steven Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, and Jonathan Gledhill, 38, of Dib Lane, Roundhay.

Three other are accused of assisting an offender. They are: Denzil Browne (Junior), of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, Owen Clarke, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, and Lewis Pearce, 27, of no fixed address.

PC Crompton was asked about his knowledge of the defendants in the case.

He said he was aware Pearce had once been arrested in a car with drugs worth around £5,000 and was subsequently convicted.

The court heard a screenshot of an image of Mr Lewis and two other Flock members was found on Pearce's phone after he was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The officer said was he was aware that Clarke's nickname was Ozza and that he had a conviction for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

He said he was aware that Grey also has convictions for drugs and firearm offences.

The jury was shown images of Pearce sitting on the bonnet of an Audi surrounded by designer carrier bags.

Another image showed him in hospital posing with a wound to his arm.

In another picture he could be seen holding a wad of banknotes.

The court was also shown an image Pearce sitting at a table with Denzil Brown (Senior), Leeds based club promoter Tom Zanetti and a fourth man who has convictions for firearms offences.

The trial continues.