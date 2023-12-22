Live: Armed police and ambulances in attendance at Sheffield Job Centre

All Sections
Armed police have been called to a job centre in Sheffield this afternoon.
Multiple police cars and ambulances were seen arriving at the job centre on Bank Street, located in Sheffield city centre at around 2.30pm.

At least four police cars, including unmarked vehicles have been seen at the scene, along with an ambulance and first responder vehicle.

Armed police have also been seen in attendance at the scene.

Police have now cordoned off Meeting House Lane in the city centre, with access to the Job Centre blocked.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.