'Loveable rogue' stabbed through heart over Facebook message, Leeds murder trial jury told

A MAN stabbed and killed a 'loveable rogue' with a kitchen knife on a Leeds street after becoming angry over an accusation in a Facebook Messenger text, a Leeds Crown Court murder trial jury heard.

Dean Dagless stabbed his former friend St John Lewis, 47, through the heart outside his victim's home on Broadlea Terrace in Bramley.

St John Lewis

Dagless, 48, later returned as Mr Lewis lay dying and was heard to say "If he doesn't die I will come back and cut his throat," the court was told.

Opening the prosecution case, Kitty Colley said Dagless, also of Broadlea Terrace, had become "agitated and angry" about a Facebook Messenger text message Mr Lewis - known as Singe - had sent to Dagless, accusing him of committing a serious criminal offence.

Ms Colley said Dagless left his house with a knife and was "angry and looking for confrontation" before the stabbing, which happened on Tuesday February 26.

Ms Colley said: "He (Dagless) started a fight and stabbed him to the left side of his chest with such force that his heart was penetrated.

"The stab wound was deep and fatal. St John was left dying through blood loss on the street while Dagless returned home, sought to conceal the murder weapon and changed his clothes.

"He had returned to the scene briefly as St John lay dying and people were trying to help him.

"As he returned he was heard to say 'if he doesn't die I will come back and cut his throat'".

Ms Colley added: "There is no issue that Singe died from injuries inflicted by the defendant.

"It is anticipated that the defendant will say that he either acted in self defence and that Singe was the aggressor, or both."

The court was read Mr Lewis's girlfriend Faye Dowson's statement to police.

Ms Dowson said in the statement that Mr Lewis was a drug user.

Reading Ms Dowson's statement, prosecutor Ms Colley said: "He was a loveable rogue and reminded me of Del Boy. He was a very kind person."

Ms Dowson added in the statement: "He was a right character. He didn't really have a violent bone in his body."

Giving evidence, Dagless's partner Dawn Zaib said the couple knew Mr Lewis and Ms Dowson and had spent a night drinking with them last November.

Miss Zaib said she and Dagless were walking to a shop with their dog to buy margarine when they saw Mr Lewis come out of his house just before the attack happened on February 26.

Miss Zaib said: "Singe said 'I hear you have been injecting crack, Dean told us.' I called Singe a liar and said he (Dean) never said it."

Miss Zaib said Mr Lewis mentioned the alleged criminal offence he claimed Dagless had committed and the two men started fighting."

Dagless denies murder and Possessing an offensive weapon.

Proceeding.