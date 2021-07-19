Man, 21, to appear in court charged with manslaughter of David Sugden in Snaith, East Yorkshire

Rhys Collington, from Snaith, has been charged with the manslaughter of David Sugden, 51, who was found dead at a property in Market Place, Snaith on Friday, July 16.

Police say Mr Sugden suffered fatal injuries after emergency services were called to report of an assault taking place at the address.

An 18-year-old woman has been released under police investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Market Place in Snaith.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor from Humberside Police said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s family and loved ones who continue to be supported by our specialist trained officers at this sad time.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public. Our neighbourhood teams will continue to support and speak to local residents. If you see our officers, please come and speak to them if you have any concerns.