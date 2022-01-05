Man, 41, found murdered in Harrogate flat shortly before Christmas is named as inquest opens

An inquest into the death of George Balciauskas, 41, opens tomorrow (January 6) and is likely to be adjourned pending the conclusion of the murder investigation.

Two men, aged 36 and 38, have been charged with his murder and have since appeared at York Magistrates Court.

Mayfield Grove

Mr Balciauskas was found in a flat above a takeaway on Mayfield Grove on December 20.

The incident was described as 'isolated' by North Yorkshire Police.

A third man, aged in his 20s, was also arrested but has since been released without charge.

Inquests will also open tomorrow into the deaths of John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, whose bodies were found at their home on Regent Crescent in Skipton the day after Mr Balciauskas's death.