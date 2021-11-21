Man, 74, dies after car mounted kerb and crashed into wall and two other vehicles

Emergency services were called to Cemetery Road Heckmondwike at around 11:30am on Saturday (November 20) to reports that a blue MG ZS had mounted the kerb, colliding with a wall and two vehicles.
Sadly, the driver, a 74-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
The force stated: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting log 728 of 20 November."