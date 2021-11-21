Man, 74, dies after car mounted kerb and crashed into wall and two other vehicles

Generic image of a police officer

Emergency services were called to Cemetery Road Heckmondwike at around 11:30am on Saturday (November 20) to reports that a blue MG ZS had mounted the kerb, colliding with a wall and two vehicles.

Sadly, the driver, a 74-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.