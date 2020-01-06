Man accused of murdering Yorkshire mother-of-two appears in court

A man accused of the murder of a Yorkshire mother-of-two has appeared in court today.

Lloyd Birkby, 26, is charged with the murder of Levi Ogden from Elland, in November last year.

Levi Ogden, 26, died following an incident during a night out in Halifax town centre.

Birkby, of Langdale Street, Elland was expected to enter a plea to the charge of murder during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court on Monday, but the prosecution explained how they are still waiting on a report from the neuro-pathologist.

The court heard a new timetable had been agreed and a trial date fixed for April 27.

A further plea and trial preparation will also take place before the trial date, but a date has yet to be fixed.

Birkby was remanded in custody.