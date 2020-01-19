Man and boy, 15, charged with murder of Robert Wilson

Have your say

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy have been charged with the murder of 53-year-old Robert Wilson in Linthwaite near Huddersfield.

Mr Wilson, described by his family as a "loving and committed husband and father", died from multiple stab wounds following an incident in Manchester Road, Linthwaite , shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Another man, aged 39, was also injured.

Kiyran Earnshaw, 18, of Field Lane, Batley and the 15-year-old boy from Huddersfield, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Earnshaw has also been charged with two offences of possession of a bladed article and a section 18 assault on the 39-year-old man.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with an offence of possession of a bladed article.

A police spokesman said: "West Yorkshire Police would ask members of the public not to speculate on social media on the events of January 16 in order to avoid prejudicing forthcoming court proceedings."